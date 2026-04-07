Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Cow Protection With National Fervor
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, emphasized public awareness as key to ending cow slaughter in India. He advocated for a fervor akin to the Ram Temple movement to protect cows and suggested supporting cow shelters due to urban constraints. Bhagwat referenced the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple to illustrate the power of public sentiment.
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In a bold statement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a nationwide movement to end cow slaughter, mirroring the fervor witnessed during the Ram Temple campaign. Addressing an audience on the birth anniversary of Malok Das ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, he emphasized public awareness as the catalyst for change.
Bhagwat acknowledged the practical challenges of maintaining cows in urban areas and proposed supporting 'gaushalas' or cow shelters instead. He highlighted the significant impact of public sentiment, referencing the Supreme Court's judgment that facilitated the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
The RSS leader urged a similar nationwide sentiment for cow protection, suggesting that such unified efforts could influence systemic change, much like the landmark decision that followed collective advocacy for the Ram Temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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