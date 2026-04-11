Inmate's Mysterious Death Spurs Suspension of Jail Officials

The Director General of Prisons has suspended three officials in connection with the death of an inmate at Pratapgarh district jail, a prison official announced on Saturday.

The deceased inmate, identified as Deepak alias Rahul from Unnao, suffered fatal burn injuries under suspicious circumstances on Friday. An investigation is ongoing.

Preliminary findings suggest the incident may have been a suicide, but the exact sequence of events remains unclear. A detailed probe led by the DIG (Jails) is underway, and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)