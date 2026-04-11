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Bomb Blast Injures Five Officials During Robbery Investigation in Bihar

In Bihar's Begusarai district, five officials were injured in a crude bomb explosion while investigating robbery cases. The incident occurred during a search operation involving the Special Task Force and district police outside the premises of accused Sandeep Kumar, who is implicated in bank and jewellery heists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:52 IST
Bomb Blast Injures Five Officials During Robbery Investigation in Bihar
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In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, five officials were injured in a crude bomb explosion in the Navkothi area of Bihar's Begusarai district. According to police reports, the affected individuals, including three personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), were conducting a search operation when the incident unfolded.

The explosion occurred outside the premises of Sandeep Kumar, a suspect currently detained over multiple robbery cases involving banks and jewellery showrooms. The team was acting on information provided by Kumar when the bomb detonated. Fortunately, all injured personnel have been declared out of danger.

This incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in tackling organized crime. Kumar, identified as a key figure in numerous robberies, has been under scrutiny, and the search operations were part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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