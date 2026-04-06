FCRA Amendment Bill Sparks Political Firestorm in Kerala

In a recent political uproar, Congress MP from Alappuzha, KC Venugopal, has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly accusing the Congress party of spreading false information about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Venugopal expressed his disapproval through a letter to the Prime Minister, highlighting concerns over the Bill's expedited introduction despite dissent from lawmakers, including Congress MP Manish Tewari. He depicted the legislation as a looming threat over charitable and educational institutions, questioning the timing and process endorsed by the government for its introduction.

The Bill has become a contentious issue in the ongoing Kerala polls, with Chief Ministers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu voicing their opposition. Meanwhile, PM Modi has countered allegations, suggesting these criticisms are part of a broader campaign of misinformation against government initiatives.