Trapped in Tragedy: Boy Rescued from Father's Van
A 9-year-old boy was rescued after being confined in his father's van in France for years. Malnourished and unable to walk, the boy had been locked up since late 2024. His father faces charges, while the community expresses disbelief over the situation. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- France
A shocking case has emerged in eastern France, where a 9-year-old boy was discovered after being confined in his father's utility van since November 2024. The rescue took place in the village of Hagenbach, near the Switzerland and Germany borders, after police were alerted by a neighbor hearing 'sounds of a child'.
Upon rescuing the child, authorities found him malnourished and unable to walk due to prolonged confinement in a cramped position, surrounded by trash and filth. The father's justification for the confinement was to 'protect' the boy, claiming his partner wanted to institutionalize him.
Both the father and his partner face preliminary charges. Social services have taken the boy's sister and the partner's daughter into care. The investigation continues as the community grapples with disbelief and the lack of awareness surrounding the boy's plight.
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- boy
- van
- rescue
- France
- malnourished
- kidnapping
- investigation
- police
- charges
- social services
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