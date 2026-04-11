Punjab Cabinet Takes Strong Stance on Sacrilege, Greenlights Solar Lighting and Champions Trophy

The Punjab Cabinet has reinforced its stance on sacrilege by approving stricter amendments to the existing law, including penalties up to life imprisonment. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led the decision to deter future incidents and maintain communal harmony.

In a move towards sustainable development, the Cabinet also announced a solar street lighting initiative for around 11,500 villages. Funded partially by the government, this program aims to enhance safety and promote eco-friendly practices.

Punjab will host the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, a decision that underscores the state's commitment to bolstering sports infrastructure and encouraging youth participation in athletics, marking a significant milestone in the region's sporting history.