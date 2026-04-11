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High-Stakes Negotiations: U.S.-Iran Talks in Pakistan

U.S. and Iranian officials held high-level talks in Pakistan, marking the highest dialogue since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Amidst military tensions, the discussions focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and tackling diplomatic issues. Both sides held conflicting views, and negotiations remained inconclusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:13 IST
High-Stakes Negotiations: U.S.-Iran Talks in Pakistan
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In a diplomatic milestone, U.S. and Iranian negotiators met in Pakistan for their highest-level talks in over 50 years. The meeting aimed to resolve tensions stemming from the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global energy supplies.

Despite efforts to reach an agreement, the two countries remained divided on key issues. The U.S. aims to ensure free passage through the Strait, while Iran demands control, release of frozen assets, and war reparations. Mutual distrust complicates the situation further.

Negotiations took place amidst military actions and contrasting narratives from both nations. Whether the talks will lead to concrete results remains uncertain, as global stakeholders watch closely.

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