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Trump's Uncertain Diplomacy in the Gulf

US President Donald Trump disclosed the start of discussions involving the US, Iran, and Pakistan. Despite confirming talks, Trump was unsure about their potential success and anticipated gauging Iran's sincerity soon. He also mentioned US military efforts to remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:45 IST
Trump's Uncertain Diplomacy in the Gulf
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump revealed in a NewsNation interview that the US, Iran, and Pakistan have commenced diplomatic talks. However, Trump displayed uncertainty regarding the potential success of these negotiations, stating, ''I have no idea.''

In addressing the negotiations further, Trump expressed his intention to assess Iran's intention in resolving ongoing conflicts, anticipating learning more about Iran's commitment shortly.

Additionally, the US president highlighted that American military forces have identified mine placements in the Strait of Hormuz, with efforts underway to clear the area using specialized equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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