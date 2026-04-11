Shockwaves in Sijimali: Tribals Demand Justice Against Mining Brutality
Political parties have condemned the Odisha government's alleged brutality towards tribals protesting bauxite mining in Rayagada's Sijimali area. They claim violations of tribal rights under PESA and Forest acts, urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene. Allegations include police clash, forced gram sabhas, and ignored tribal interests.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions have escalated in Odisha as the BJD, Congress, and Left parties strongly condemn the state government's alleged brutish actions against tribals opposing bauxite mining at Sijimali, Rayagada district.
Alleging violations of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act and Forest acts, political leaders demand President Droupadi Murmu's intervention. They accuse the state of prioritizing industrial growth over tribal rights.
Reports indicate a clash between tribals and police resulted in injuries on both sides, with accusations of coercive consent through gram sabhas. Tribal leaders urge legislative changes to prevent further alleged repression by authorities.
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