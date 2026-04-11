A Call for Focus: Addressing the Crisis in Manipur

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday targeted the BJP following the death of BSF Constable Mithun Mandal in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

Banerjee urged those calling for change in Bengal to prioritize the dire situation in Manipur. Mandal, a Bengali BSF jawan from Malda, was killed by gunfire while on patrol.

In a social media post, Banerjee criticized PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for focusing on Bengal's assembly elections instead of resolving Manipur's longstanding ethnic violence, which has left nearly 300 people dead and thousands displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)