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Modi Sharpens BJP's Bengal Campaign with Promise of Citizenship and UCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has amplified the BJP's campaign for the West Bengal election by promising citizenship under CAA for refugee communities, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, and a crackdown on infiltrators, positioning the BJP as a party of trust against the ruling TMC's alleged appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:54 IST
Modi Sharpens BJP's Bengal Campaign with Promise of Citizenship and UCC
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified the BJP's electoral campaign in West Bengal, with promises to expedite citizenship for refugee communities via the CAA and ensure the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code if elected. This pledge was made during rallies across key regions in the state.

Modi asserted a clear ideological stance, contrasting the BJP's promise of trust against what he termed as the TMC's fear-led governance. He accused the current administration of abandoning its foundational principles and indulging in vote-bank politics, consequently threatening the cultural and demographic fabric of Bengal.

The BJP's strategy includes a blend of citizenship rights, demographic assurances, and welfare promises targeting refugee, tribal, and minority groups. Modi also warned against illegal immigration, linking these issues to broader themes of corruption and mismanagement in the incumbent government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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