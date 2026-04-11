Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations Amidst Bhabanipur Contest

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, has launched accusations against the BJP, citing attempts to cancel her candidacy from Bhabanipur and interference in electoral processes. Speaking at a rally in Keshiyari, Banerjee claimed two false affidavits were filed against her with BJP's influence, a move thwarted by her party and supporters.

Banerjee criticized the BJP for allegedly removing 90 lakh voters from the rolls, and planning to manipulate electronic voting machines to skew election results. 'They lack the courage to win elections fairly,' she stated, urging vigilance against potential EVM tampering on the counting day.

The Chief Minister also addressed BJP's Uniform Civil Code initiative, suggesting it aims to undermine religious freedoms. She challenged BJP's promises, questioned unfulfilled employment promises, and urged TMC members to monitor BJP activities closely, insisting that her party guaranteed more representation for women compared to their rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)