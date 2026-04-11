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West Bengal's Political Crossroads: TMC vs BJP

TMC candidate Kunal Ghosh predicted a decisive win for his party in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, dismissing the BJP's influence. He asserted that Mamata Banerjee would secure another term as Chief Minister by winning over 250 seats. Meanwhile, Banerjee strongly criticized BJP's policies and accused them of undermining electoral fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:28 IST
West Bengal's Political Crossroads: TMC vs BJP
TMC leader and Beleghata constituency candidate Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, running from the Beleghata Assembly constituency, expressed unwavering confidence on Saturday in the TMC's victory in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. During interactions with the media, Ghosh emphasized the electorate's consistent support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, suggesting a fourth consecutive term for her party.

'Complete development is underway in Bengal,' he stated, contending that the state has progressed more significantly than others under Banerjee's leadership. Ghosh criticized the BJP, predicting their failure in the upcoming elections and lack of influence in the region. He further claimed Banerjee would reclaim the Chief Minister's seat, capturing over 250 seats.

Mamata Banerjee made serious allegations against the BJP, accusing them of dubious maneuvers, including filing false affidavits. She strongly opposed the BJP's Uniform Civil Code mentioned in their manifesto, vowing to revoke such legislation if TMC gains majority. Banerjee warned about the impossibility of fair elections under BJP rule, and accused them of pushing the Delimitation Bill to divide Bengal while conducting NRC. She called the SIR of electoral rolls a scam intended to facilitate BJP's power grab.

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