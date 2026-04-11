Left Menu

Trump Targets Strait of Hormuz Amid Global Tension

President Donald Trump has initiated plans to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil passage, amid rising regional tension. This move, announced on Truth Social, aims to ensure safe energy transit globally. Trump's remarks highlight criticism of nations for hesitating to protect this crucial route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:50 IST
Trump Targets Strait of Hormuz Amid Global Tension
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump declared the commencement of efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's critical maritime corridors for oil transit. The decision, detailed on Truth Social, comes amid escalating regional tensions and aims to safeguard energy supplies globally.

Situated between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz is a pivotal passageway for a significant share of the world's crude exports. Any disruption in this narrow channel has historically triggered fluctuations in global oil prices and maritime insurance costs. Trump criticized other nations for their reluctance to defend this vital route, stating, "Incredibly, they don't have the courage or will to do this work themselves."

Without disclosing specific plans, Trump's comments signal a strategic pivot toward neutralizing potential threats to merchant ships, especially those from naval mines. Such an intervention could lead to major geopolitical and economic ramifications due to the involvement of multiple international stakeholders. Concurrently, Trump launched an assault on media outlets, accusing them of bias and misrepresenting the situation with Iran, which he claims is weaker than portrayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
False Alarms: No Gun-Pointing Incident in Kottayam

False Alarms: No Gun-Pointing Incident in Kottayam

 India
2
Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy Set to Revolutionize Urban Transport

Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy Set to Revolutionize Urban Transport

 India
3
Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

 India
4
India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

 Kyrgyzstan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026