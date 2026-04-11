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Kerala HC Demands Revamp of Pilgrim Facilities in Temples

The Kerala High Court has mandated the Cochin Devaswom Board to improve amenities across 409 temples, including essential facilities like toilets and clean water, emphasizing the need for proper pilgrim care. The court criticized the Board's lack of priority in ensuring basic needs and instructed immediate assessment and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:33 IST
Kerala HC Demands Revamp of Pilgrim Facilities in Temples
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Kerala High Court has issued directives to the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) for immediate enhancement of basic amenities across 409 temples under its administration.

The court underscored the lack of adequate pilgrim facilities, including clean water and ample toilets, pointing out the Board's persistent negligence despite previous orders. The High Court's bench, comprising justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, decried the Board's attitude, emphasizing the necessity of addressing essential needs for all visitors.

The judges instructed the Board to conduct a thorough evaluation of current facilities and devise a strategy to establish segregated and sufficient restroom facilities, ensuring they cater to all, including differently abled persons. Additional measures were outlined for maintaining temple cleanliness and accommodating annual festival requirements. The court has set a three-month deadline for the CDB to submit an affidavit detailing current amenities and propose a comprehensive improvement plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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