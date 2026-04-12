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Supertankers Navigate Hormuz: A Shift in Global Energy Dynamics

Three supertankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz, marking a tentative resolution in global energy supply disruptions due to the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Ships loaded with crude from various countries prepare to resume oil deliveries, while empty tankers navigate into the Gulf to load fresh supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:58 IST
Supertankers Navigate Hormuz: A Shift in Global Energy Dynamics
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Three supertankers, fully laden with oil, transited the critical Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, signaling potential stabilization in global energy supply amidst a precarious U.S.-Iran ceasefire. The strategic chokepoint has seen a bottleneck of vessels since tensions escalated in February, impacting 20% of the world's oil flow.

The tankers, including Liberia-flagged 'Serifos' and Chinese-flagged 'Cospearl Lake' and 'He Rong Hai', navigated a trial passage bypassing Iran's Larak Island. 'Serifos', under Thai PTT's charter, is scheduled to reach Malaysia on April 21 carrying crude from Saudi Arabia and UAE. Meanwhile, Chinese 'Cospearl Lake' heads to Zhoushan port, China, with Iraqi oil.

With hundreds of tankers poised to exit the Gulf under a ceasefire window, empty vessels like 'Agios Fanourios I' make their way to load in Iraq. The passage of these supertankers might ease market anxieties sparked over recent disruptions, fostering optimism amid traders and government officials alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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