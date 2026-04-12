Punjab Farmers' Relief as Border Fencing Moves Closer

In a significant move aimed at easing the plight of border farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the Centre's plan to move the international border fencing closer to the India-Pakistan line. This adjustment promises to restore vast acres of farmland to rightful cultivation.

The current fencing, located 3-4 km inside Indian territory, has long restricted farmers' access to their fields. With new surveys commissioned, the government intends to place the fencing near the border itself, enabling farmers to bypass strict Border Security Force (BSF) regulations.

The directive involves officials in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, and Ferozepur, emphasizing improved farm access and heightened security. Mann stated that this strategic relocation would aid both farmers and BSF operations by minimizing contraband risks and boosting border visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)