Left Menu

Punjab Farmers' Relief as Border Fencing Moves Closer

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces the Centre's decision to shift border fencing closer to the International Border. This move will allow farmers in border districts more freedom to cultivate, reducing restrictions imposed by the BSF. The initiative is expected to benefit lakhs of farmers by reclaiming vast agricultural lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Talwandisabo | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:41 IST
Punjab Farmers' Relief as Border Fencing Moves Closer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at easing the plight of border farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the Centre's plan to move the international border fencing closer to the India-Pakistan line. This adjustment promises to restore vast acres of farmland to rightful cultivation.

The current fencing, located 3-4 km inside Indian territory, has long restricted farmers' access to their fields. With new surveys commissioned, the government intends to place the fencing near the border itself, enabling farmers to bypass strict Border Security Force (BSF) regulations.

The directive involves officials in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, and Ferozepur, emphasizing improved farm access and heightened security. Mann stated that this strategic relocation would aid both farmers and BSF operations by minimizing contraband risks and boosting border visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit to Transform Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit to Transform Uttarakhand

 India
2
Takamoto Katsuta: A Historic Win in Croatia Rally

Takamoto Katsuta: A Historic Win in Croatia Rally

 Global
3
Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found Murdered in Madhya Pradesh Home

Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found Murdered in Madhya Pradesh Home

 India
4
Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026