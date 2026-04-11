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Farmers' Fight: AIKS Warns of Trade Risks to Indian Agriculture

The All India Kisan Sabha raised concerns over ongoing India-US trade negotiations, fearing they might harm domestic farmers by allowing agricultural imports. It emphasized securing a legal Minimum Support Price, loan waivers, and safeguarding land rights. The organization is committed to resisting policies perceived as detrimental to agricultural workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:21 IST
Farmers' Fight: AIKS Warns of Trade Risks to Indian Agriculture
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The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has voiced apprehensions regarding the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, cautioning that they may lead to the introduction of agricultural imports, thus potentially harming domestic farmers. AIKS called for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), urging government intervention to protect cultivators.

Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, addressing the AIKS 90th anniversary, emphasized the organization's historic role in mobilizing peasants, from the freedom struggle to the present day, highlighting growing concerns over corporate-driven policies in the agricultural sector. He suggested that the India-US trade talks could open up Indian agriculture to imports.

AIKS leaders reiterated the demand for comprehensive loan waivers, land rights, and safeguarding against land grabs. They also underscored the importance of rural support systems, employment, and healthcare, stressing a need to resist policies favoring corporations over Indian farmers. The AIKS remains steadfast in its commitment to nationwide protests to uphold farmers' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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