A Tug of Words Over Women's Reservation Act in Odisha

As Parliament gears up for a session on proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, a verbal clash ensues between Odisha's BJP and BJD, both vying for recognition as the true advocates for women's empowerment. The Women's Reservation Act, aimed at increasing women's representation in legislative bodies, has triggered a debate on its origins and implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration receives accolades from the BJP for advancing the women's quota in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, the BJD counters by highlighting historical contributions from figures like ex-chief minister Biju Patnaik and current Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik in Odisha's legislative landscape.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida lauded the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a critical measure for integrating women into national decision-making. In opposition, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty cites Biju Patnaik's pioneering role in women's reservation during the 1990s, propelling Odisha's modern-day initiatives under Naveen Patnaik, including increased seats in the Panchayat system.