Cocaine Bust: DRI Nabs Suspect on Rajdhani Express
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 50 cocaine capsules with a market value of Rs 4.26 crore at Nagpur station. The interception was made on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a female passenger. The DRI previously dismantled a Mephedrone factory in December 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted a female suspect on board the Rajdhani Express at Nagpur station, finding 50 capsules containing cocaine.
The operation, based on specific intelligence, unearthed cocaine worth Rs 4.26 crore in the illicit market.
Further operations by the DRI in recent months have included the dismantling of a Mephedrone factory and significant ganja seizures.