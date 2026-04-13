Cocaine Bust: DRI Nabs Suspect on Rajdhani Express

In a significant drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted a female suspect on board the Rajdhani Express at Nagpur station, finding 50 capsules containing cocaine.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, unearthed cocaine worth Rs 4.26 crore in the illicit market.

Further operations by the DRI in recent months have included the dismantling of a Mephedrone factory and significant ganja seizures.