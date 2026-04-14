Political Asylum Plea for Brazil's Ex-Intelligence Chief Amid US Arrest

Brazil's political landscape faces turbulence as former intelligence agency chief Alexandre Ramagem is taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is now seeking political asylum in the United States following his arrest.

Ramagem, previously sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for his involvement in a 2023 coup attempt supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro, fled Brazil ahead of serving his term. This sparked a plea from Brazilian Senator Jorge Seif, who deemed him a victim of political persecution.

In official communications with the U.S. embassy in Brasilia, Seif argued against Ramagem's detention, highlighting the political motives behind his conviction. The arrest, verified in ICE's online database, raises significant diplomatic considerations amid ongoing tensions regarding Bolsonaro's allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)