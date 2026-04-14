Delhi Police Busts Fake Auto Parts Racket in Karol Bagh

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a counterfeit auto parts network operating in the bustling market of Karol Bagh. Two individuals, Bharat and Rajender Singh, have been apprehended, and sleuths have recovered forged spare car parts valuing at an estimated Rs 25-30 lakh, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The raid, prompted by a critical tip-off, led officers to seize a sizable haul of counterfeit goods, including clutch assemblies, timing chains, and other essential automobile components concealed in about 60 bags. Equipment such as a packing machine and barcode printer were also confiscated during the operation.

Both suspects confessed to engaging in illicit trade due to profit pressures following unsatisfactory returns from legitimate businesses. Police are intensively probing additional links within this supply chain, exploring potential ties to larger networks of counterfeit operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)