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Mysterious Death Unfolds: Anil Ninama's Tragic End in Banswara

A 28-year-old man named Anil, related to a local political leader, has died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan. Police are investigating potential motives, including a love affair. Anil was discovered injured and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:28 IST
Mysterious Death Unfolds: Anil Ninama's Tragic End in Banswara
death
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man, Anil, has died under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Banswara district, prompting a thorough police investigation into various motives, including a potential love affair.

Anil, who resided in Banslikheda village, was discovered in an injured state on Monday night, roughly six kilometers from his home. He later died while receiving medical attention at a hospital. Anil, who was connected to local politics through his brother, a leader of the Bharat Adivasi Party, is believed to have been a victim of foul play.

Officials are meticulously examining all possible angles, with Ghatol Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahendra Meghvanshi confirming that the man's statement had been recorded. Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi stated that while the exact cause of death remains undetermined, an analysis of call records is part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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