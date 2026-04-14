Tragedy Strikes in Sanliurfa: Teen's Shooting Rampage at High School

Tragedy unfolded in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa when a 19-year-old former student opened fire at a high school on Tuesday, wounding at least 16 people before ending his own life, according to Governor Hasan Sildak.

The attacker, armed with a shotgun, launched the assault in the school yard before moving inside the building, causing chaos and horror among students and staff. The perpetrator had no previous criminal history, and the school was considered safe by authorities.

The shocking incident left ten students, four teachers, a police officer, and a school canteen employee injured. Footage captured the desperate scenes as students fled, with emergency services rushing to the site. Further investigations are ongoing to understand the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)