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Tragic Clash at Social Event: Man Beaten to Death in Rajasthan

A dispute during a social event in Banswara district, Rajasthan, turned deadly when a man named Anil was beaten to death. Police have detained two suspects for questioning. The incident occurred in Kali Magri village, where Anil was assaulted and later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:56 IST
Tragic Clash at Social Event: Man Beaten to Death in Rajasthan
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A social event in Banswara district, Rajasthan, took a tragic turn when a 28-year-old man, Anil, was fatally beaten after a dispute. Police have detained two suspects involved in the incident, which happened in the village of Kali Magri, Khemra area, on Monday.

According to Banswara Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi, the altercation escalated into violence, leading to the assault that caused Anil's death. Emergency services were alerted early Tuesday morning when Anil was admitted to a local hospital, suffering severe injuries.

Anil, while receiving treatment, identified a woman and two men as his assailants before he died in the district hospital. His body has been sent for a postmortem examination, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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