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Tragic Drowning at Abandoned Quarry: A Community in Mourning

A 17-year-old girl, Hadhiya Hanan, tragically drowned in an abandoned quarry in Kothamangalam during an outing with her cousins. Despite immediate rescue efforts, she died at the hospital. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:40 IST
Tragic Drowning at Abandoned Quarry: A Community in Mourning
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A tragic incident unfolded in Kothamangalam as a 17-year-old girl drowned in an abandoned quarry. The victim, Hadhiya Hanan, was reportedly playing with her cousins when the accident occurred.

Police reported that Hanan fell into a pond formed due to quarry activities around 5:15 pm on Tuesday. Despite swift action from residents and Fire and Rescue Services, she was retrieved only after an hour and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Kothamangalam police have registered a case to investigate the circumstances of the incident. Following a postmortem, the body was returned to her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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