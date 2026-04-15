Tragic Drowning at Abandoned Quarry: A Community in Mourning

A tragic incident unfolded in Kothamangalam as a 17-year-old girl drowned in an abandoned quarry. The victim, Hadhiya Hanan, was reportedly playing with her cousins when the accident occurred.

Police reported that Hanan fell into a pond formed due to quarry activities around 5:15 pm on Tuesday. Despite swift action from residents and Fire and Rescue Services, she was retrieved only after an hour and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Kothamangalam police have registered a case to investigate the circumstances of the incident. Following a postmortem, the body was returned to her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)