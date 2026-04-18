Defeat of Women's Bill Sparks Outrage

The recent defeat of a Constitution amendment bill aimed at implementing a 33 percent reservation for women in legislatures has sparked outrage among political leaders and activists alike. Former Jharkhand chief ministers and senior BJP figures have openly criticized Congress and its allies for thwarting what they view as a pivotal move toward gender equity in politics.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das expressed disdain for the so-called women's supportive parties, accusing them of exposing their true colors by opposing this crucial bill. Champai Soren, another former state leader, condemned the blocking of the bill, characterizing it as an insult to 'Nari Shakti' or women's power, and warning of repercussions for those who resisted the legislative change.

The attempt to secure a two-thirds majority failed with 298 MPs in support and 230 against it. Despite this setback, proponents maintain that the fight for women's rights in the political arena is far from over, predicting that the failure to pass this bill will serve as a rallying cry for change in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)