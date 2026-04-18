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Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Industrial Zones

Ukrainian drones targeted industrial sites in Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk, cities in Russia's Samara region, according to local governor Vyacheslav Fedorischev. While the specific locations were not disclosed, both cities have oil refineries that have been hit multiple times during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:25 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Industrial Zones
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukrainian drones launched an assault on industrial targets in the Volga river cities of Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk, situated in Russia's Samara region, as reported by local governor Vyacheslav Fedorischev.

He stated that the attacks were still ongoing but did not specify the exact facilities that were hit. However, both cities are known to host oil refineries, which have become frequent targets since the Ukraine conflict erupted.

This incident marks another escalation in the attacks on critical infrastructure amid the continuing war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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