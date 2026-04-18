Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Industrial Zones

Ukrainian drones launched an assault on industrial targets in the Volga river cities of Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk, situated in Russia's Samara region, as reported by local governor Vyacheslav Fedorischev.

He stated that the attacks were still ongoing but did not specify the exact facilities that were hit. However, both cities are known to host oil refineries, which have become frequent targets since the Ukraine conflict erupted.

This incident marks another escalation in the attacks on critical infrastructure amid the continuing war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)