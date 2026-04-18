Teen Tragedy: Disturbing Allegations at Ranchi Party

In a distressing incident from Ranchi, police have detained four minors over allegations of raping a 15-year-old girl at a birthday party. The event transpired on March 31 and the report was filed over two weeks later on April 16, per the victim's statement.

Officer Ramnarayan Singh of the Namkum police station stated that all individuals involved, including the victim, were friends and had gathered for a birthday celebration. During the party, alcohol was reportedly consumed, and the girl was allegedly assaulted.

Singh added that the minors, aged between 15 and 17, are currently in custody and a medical examination of the victim is being conducted. Authorities continue to investigate the matter as they delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)