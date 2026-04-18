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Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Gunman Claims Five Lives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a deadly shooting incident in Kyiv, where a gunman killed five people. The attack occurred in a district of the city, leading to ten hospitalizations. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced that four hostages were safely rescued, emphasizing swift response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Gunman Claims Five Lives
President

A somber day unfolded in Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the deaths of five individuals following a shooting in the city.

The tragic event saw ten people hospitalized, according to a statement shared by Zelenskiy via Telegram quoting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Amid the chaos, law enforcement successfully rescued four hostages who had been seized by the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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