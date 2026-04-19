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Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill: Accusations and Allegations

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has accused the Congress and opposition parties of attempting to derail the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to increase female representation in politics. Sonowal claims this opposition insults women, while Congress accuses the BJP of avoiding genuine implementation, demanding immediate action from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:45 IST
Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill: Accusations and Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday launched a scathing attack against Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of 'conspiring' to block the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi, Sonowal alleged that the Congress's actions were 'anti-women', claiming they insult the country's female population by obstructing the bill.

Conversely, the Congress accused the BJP of delaying the bill's implementation, suggesting that the central government should urgently enforce 33% reservation for women in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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