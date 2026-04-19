Iran Defends Its Nuclear Rights Amidst U.S. Disagreement

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has openly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that there is no justification for depriving Iran of its nuclear rights. The Iranian Student News Agency reported the statement on Sunday amidst ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran over nuclear issues.

Pezeshkian challenged Trump's authority to deny a nation's rights, asking rhetorically what crime warranted such an action. His comments highlight the intensifying diplomatic disagreements between Iran and the United States over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The longstanding dispute over nuclear rights continues to strain relations between the two countries, with both sides holding firm on their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)