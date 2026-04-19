Left Menu

Iran Defends Its Nuclear Rights Amidst U.S. Disagreement

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for attempting to deny Iran its nuclear rights. Pezeshkian questioned the legitimacy of Trump's actions and Washington's stance on Iran’s nuclear program, intensifying ongoing disagreements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:07 IST
Iran Defends Its Nuclear Rights Amidst U.S. Disagreement
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has openly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that there is no justification for depriving Iran of its nuclear rights. The Iranian Student News Agency reported the statement on Sunday amidst ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran over nuclear issues.

Pezeshkian challenged Trump's authority to deny a nation's rights, asking rhetorically what crime warranted such an action. His comments highlight the intensifying diplomatic disagreements between Iran and the United States over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The longstanding dispute over nuclear rights continues to strain relations between the two countries, with both sides holding firm on their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC snatching reservation of OBCs, trying to provide it to Muslims: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Medinipur.

TMC snatching reservation of OBCs, trying to provide it to Muslims: PM at po...

 India
2
Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

 India
3
Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

 India
4
Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026