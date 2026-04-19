Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has leveled serious accusations against the INDIA bloc and its key constituent, Congress, claiming they have let down women across the nation. The controversy arose from the recent defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, which aimed at increasing Lok Sabha seats and reserving 33% for women.

Karandlaje labeled April 17 as a 'black day' for Indian women, alleging the INDIA bloc's intentions are anti-national and divisive, particularly affecting southern India. She criticized the party, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, for purportedly betraying Indian women. The bill's defeat highlights a significant political rift over women's representation.

In related incidents, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's remarks on Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation sparked protests in Telangana. This comes amid ongoing tensions with Congress, accused by Karandlaje of reneging on promises to women and other societal segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)