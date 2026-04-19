Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused the INDIA bloc and Congress of betraying Indian women by defeating the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, intended to increase Lok Sabha seats and provide 33% reservation for women. She called April 17 a 'black day' for Indian women and criticized political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:02 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has leveled serious accusations against the INDIA bloc and its key constituent, Congress, claiming they have let down women across the nation. The controversy arose from the recent defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, which aimed at increasing Lok Sabha seats and reserving 33% for women.

Karandlaje labeled April 17 as a 'black day' for Indian women, alleging the INDIA bloc's intentions are anti-national and divisive, particularly affecting southern India. She criticized the party, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, for purportedly betraying Indian women. The bill's defeat highlights a significant political rift over women's representation.

In related incidents, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's remarks on Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation sparked protests in Telangana. This comes amid ongoing tensions with Congress, accused by Karandlaje of reneging on promises to women and other societal segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Acquits Woman in Child Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Court Acquits Woman in Child Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence

 India
2
El Nino Looms: China's Climate Forecasts Raise Concerns

El Nino Looms: China's Climate Forecasts Raise Concerns

 China
3
AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP because of 'corruption', alleges Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kaniyakumari.

AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP because of 'corruption', alleges Cong...

 India
4
Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026