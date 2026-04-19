Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused the INDIA bloc and Congress of betraying Indian women by defeating the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, intended to increase Lok Sabha seats and provide 33% reservation for women. She called April 17 a 'black day' for Indian women and criticized political motives.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has leveled serious accusations against the INDIA bloc and its key constituent, Congress, claiming they have let down women across the nation. The controversy arose from the recent defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, which aimed at increasing Lok Sabha seats and reserving 33% for women.
Karandlaje labeled April 17 as a 'black day' for Indian women, alleging the INDIA bloc's intentions are anti-national and divisive, particularly affecting southern India. She criticized the party, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, for purportedly betraying Indian women. The bill's defeat highlights a significant political rift over women's representation.
In related incidents, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's remarks on Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation sparked protests in Telangana. This comes amid ongoing tensions with Congress, accused by Karandlaje of reneging on promises to women and other societal segments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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