KTR Criticizes BJP for Stalling Women's Reservation Bill Over Delimitation Issue

K.T. Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has leveled serious criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the parliamentary failure of the Women's Reservation Bill. He holds the BJP solely responsible, alleging that the party's decision to tie the bill to delimitation derailed its progress.

Rama Rao stressed that all political parties, including BRS, supported the women's reservation initiative, but accused the BJP's political maneuvering of thwarting its success. He argued that the reservations could have been implemented within the existing Lok Sabha framework, blaming the BJP for unnecessary complications.

Further, KTR accused the BJP of marginalizing southern states by linking reservations with contentious delimitation. He declared that the BJP's actions deprived women of crucial representation and electoral gains, demanding a fresh and unlinked bill to be presented in the upcoming elections.

He urged the BJP to decouple delimitation, steering its efforts towards real empowerment. He warned that the current strategy might reduce southern states' parliamentary representation and called for exhaustive discussions before proceeding.

Rama Rao was emphatic about increasing Telangana's assembly seats, as promised through the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He questioned the BJP's inconsistent application of delimitation processes, drawing comparisons with Jammu & Kashmir and Assam.

He concluded by advocating for a new bill for Telangana's assembly seats, outside the ambit of national delimitation. KTR implored the BJP to approach women's reservations devoid of political conditions, to rightfully empower women across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)