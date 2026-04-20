UN Secretary-General Race: Four Candidates Vie for Top Position

The United Nations is gearing up for a pivotal selection of its next Secretary-General, with only four candidates in the running compared to the crowded field of 2016. The audition process began this week with Chile's former President Michelle Bachelet taking the stage first.

Amidst a fractured geopolitical climate in 2026, the UN's stature appears diminished, affecting both the number and the resolve of potential candidates. Notably, Bachelet faces opposition from the United States, led by 28 Republican Senate and House members who have raised concerns over her qualifications due to political views.

The race this time around highlights deeper global divides and the tough diplomatic landscape candidates must navigate. The world watches closely as each candidate presents their vision amidst growing challenges, hoping for a leader who can restore the UN's role in peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)