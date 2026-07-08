Italian PM Stands Firm Amid Trump Tensions

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Said On Wednesday She Did Not Regret Her Efforts To Forge Close Ties With Us President Donald Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni maintained her stance on building strong relations with former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite recent public disputes that have tested their alliance.

Initially perceived as a staunch supporter of Trump in Europe, Meloni has recently come under attack from him through media and social media. At the conclusion of a NATO summit in Ankara, she expressed no regret for her political investments in Trump.

Earlier this year, Trump criticized Meloni after she condemned his remarks about Pope Leo. Despite tensions, Meloni emphasized shared positions with Trump on Western unity and immigration.