Italian PM Stands Firm Amid Trump Tensions
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remains firm in her decision to align with Donald Trump, despite disagreements straining their relationship. Meloni, once a close ally, faces criticism from Trump, yet she emphasizes their shared views on West unity, immigration, and opposition to 'woke culture'.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni maintained her stance on building strong relations with former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite recent public disputes that have tested their alliance.
Initially perceived as a staunch supporter of Trump in Europe, Meloni has recently come under attack from him through media and social media. At the conclusion of a NATO summit in Ankara, she expressed no regret for her political investments in Trump.
Earlier this year, Trump criticized Meloni after she condemned his remarks about Pope Leo. Despite tensions, Meloni emphasized shared positions with Trump on Western unity and immigration.