International Outcry: Release of Palestinian Doctor Demanded Amid Allegations of Abuse

The United Nations has urged the immediate release of Hussam Abu Safiya, a Palestinian doctor detained by Israel. Reports suggest he faces abuse, with his health in jeopardy. The inquiry suggests Israel's actions violate international laws, prompting accusations of a political agenda against the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A United Nations Inquiry On Wednesday Expressed Concern At Reports Of Abuse Against A Prominent Palestinian Doctor Seized By The Israeli Military In Gaza In December And Still Being Held In Israel And Urged His Release The Un Independent International Commission Of Inquiry On The Occupied Palestinian Territory | Updated: 08-07-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 16:38 IST
International Outcry: Release of Palestinian Doctor Demanded Amid Allegations of Abuse
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The United Nations has voiced strong concerns regarding the reported mistreatment of Hussam Abu Safiya, a renowned Palestinian doctor currently detained by Israeli forces. The UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has called for his immediate release, highlighting potential risks to his health.

Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, is claimed to be under severe distress, with reports from rights groups such as Physicians for Human Rights Israel suggesting his life is at stake. The allegations focus on the behavior of Israeli Prison Service guards, raising serious questions about adherence to international law.

While the Israeli authorities have dismissed these claims as baseless, there is growing pressure from various rights bodies. Criticism includes accusations of genocide targeting Gaza's healthcare system, though Israel dismisses these statements as politically-motivated. The UN's call for Abu Safiya's release adds to ongoing debates over the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

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