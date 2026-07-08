UN Rights Expert Condemns Racist Abuse Targeting Kylian Mbappé

A United Nations human rights expert has strongly condemned racist and dehumanising remarks directed at French footballer Kylian Mbappé, warning that such incidents reflect a wider pattern of discrimination in football and other sports that demands stronger action from governments, sporting bodies and social media platforms.

Racist remarks spark renewed concerns

The statement follows comments made by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla, which the UN expert described as racist and dehumanising. The expert said the incident is not an isolated case but part of a broader problem affecting athletes around the world. The statement also points to reports of racist incidents during the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying these events demonstrate that discrimination continues to affect football despite ongoing efforts to promote equality and inclusion within the sport. The expert stressed that racism and hate speech directed at athletes can have lasting personal and social consequences while undermining the values of fair competition and respect.

Public officials urged to lead by example

The UN expert said elected representatives and other public officials have a greater responsibility to reject racism, discrimination and hate speech through both their words and actions. According to the statement, public figures should promote respect and equality rather than contribute to prejudice or hostility, particularly because their comments can influence public attitudes and behaviour. The expert called on governments to take meaningful steps to prevent racism in sport and ensure victims have access to independent and effective accountability mechanisms when discriminatory behaviour occurs.

Call for stronger action from sports bodies and tech companies

The statement also urged sports organisations to strengthen efforts to prevent racial discrimination and respond swiftly when incidents take place during competitions. Social media companies were encouraged to improve measures that detect and address racist and xenophobic abuse on their platforms while ensuring their policies align with international human rights standards. The UN expert said tackling racism requires coordinated action from governments, sporting institutions and technology companies to create safer environments for athletes and ensure discrimination has no place in sport or public life.