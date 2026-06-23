India Auctions 56 Critical Mineral Blocks to Boost Supply Security

The Ministry of Mines has reached a major milestone in its efforts to strengthen India's critical mineral security, successfully auctioning 56 critical and strategic mineral blocks through multiple auction rounds conducted by the Central Government.

The latest achievement follows the successful completion of the Seventh Tranche of critical and strategic mineral block auctions, where 10 mineral blocks were awarded. With this round, the overall success rate of auctions has crossed 63 percent, with 56 blocks successfully auctioned out of 88 unique mineral blocks offered so far. Officials said the outcome reflects growing industry confidence in India's mining sector and supports the country's broader strategy to secure domestic supplies of minerals that are essential for future industries and strategic sectors.

New States Join India's Critical Mineral Drive

The Seventh Tranche marked an important expansion of mineral exploration activities, with critical mineral blocks being auctioned for the first time by the Central Government in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Telangana. The auction included a diverse range of minerals such as Graphite, Rare Earth Elements (REE), Vanadium, Titanium, Glauconite, Rock Phosphate and associated minerals. These resources are increasingly important for emerging technologies, advanced manufacturing and national development priorities.

The tranche was launched through a Notice Inviting Tender issued on 23 March 2026, offering 19 mineral blocks under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015. Officials believe the wider geographical spread of exploration projects will help unlock new mineral resources and create opportunities for investment in previously underexplored regions.

Exploration Licence Auctions Gain Momentum

Alongside the critical mineral auctions, the Ministry also completed the Second Tranche of Exploration Licence (EL) auctions, further strengthening India's exploration ecosystem. The latest round expanded the Exploration Licence framework to Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha for the first time. The initiative is designed to encourage systematic exploration of deep-seated and critical minerals by allowing participation from both private and public sector entities.

With the completion of the second tranche, the total number of Exploration Licence blocks successfully auctioned since the launch of the new framework has reached 11. The Ministry said these reforms will accelerate the discovery and development of minerals required for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, electronics manufacturing, defence production and several other strategic industries.

Officials noted that the continued success of the auction programme supports the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission by encouraging private sector participation, reducing import dependence and creating a strong pipeline of mineral assets for future growth. The Ministry of Mines also thanked state governments, technical agencies, industry participants and other stakeholders for their role in supporting the auction process and advancing India's mineral development agenda.