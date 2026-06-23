Ramokgopa Urges Youth to Seize Green Economy Opportunities

Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has called on young South Africans to position themselves at the forefront of the country's transition to a low-carbon economy, describing it as one of the biggest economic opportunities of the coming decade. Speaking at the Youth in Energy Conference and Awards in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Ramokgopa said the scale of investment planned in the energy sector presents significant prospects for entrepreneurs, innovators and skilled professionals.

He encouraged young people to understand the industries and supply chains that will support the expansion of South Africa's energy infrastructure and identify areas where they can build businesses and create jobs. According to the minister, opportunities exist across the entire energy value chain, particularly in sectors linked to the construction of new transmission networks and power generation facilities.

Massive Infrastructure Programme Creates New Prospects

Government has set a target of adding 102 gigawatts of new electricity generation capacity, including 30 gigawatts by 2030. At the same time, the country plans to build 14,500 kilometres of new transmission lines to strengthen and expand the national grid.

Ramokgopa said these projects will require significant investment and create demand for a wide range of goods, services and technical expertise.

The planned transmission expansion alone is expected to require investment of around R440 billion, while new generation projects are projected to attract approximately R2.2 trillion.

He described the energy programme as one of the largest economic undertakings in the country, noting that activities within the sector over the next 12 years could account for nearly 30 percent of South Africa's economy.

The minister urged young entrepreneurs to move quickly and position themselves within industries that will supply materials, technology and services required for these projects.

Critical Minerals Give South Africa Strategic Advantage

Ramokgopa also highlighted South Africa's rich mineral resources as a major advantage in the global shift towards clean energy technologies.

He noted that many of the critical minerals required for renewable energy infrastructure, batteries and other green technologies are found within the country.

According to the minister, around 70 percent of the critical minerals needed for the global decarbonisation drive are located in South Africa, placing the country in a strong position to benefit from growing international demand.

Rather than simply exporting raw materials, he said South Africa should aim to develop the entire value chain, from extraction and processing to manufacturing and technology development.

Ramokgopa encouraged young people to identify where they can contribute within that value chain and take advantage of opportunities emerging from the country's transition to a greener and more sustainable economy.

He said the success of the energy transition will depend not only on infrastructure investment but also on the ability of young South Africans to innovate, build businesses and participate meaningfully in the industries of the future.