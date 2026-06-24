Supreme Court's Climactic Decisions: Trump's Presidential Power Tested
The U.S. Supreme Court is nearing the end of its current term, expected to deliver landmark decisions involving Donald Trump's efforts to expand presidential authority. Major cases still unresolved include those on birthright citizenship and presidential power, reflecting Trump's aggressive use of executive powers during his presidency.
The U.S. Supreme Court is approaching the end of one of its most consequential terms, poised to render judgments on several major cases that spotlight Donald Trump's assertive efforts to amplify presidential authority.
On Tuesday, the court issued five rulings, with expectations for more decisions on Thursday. Typically, the court wraps up its term from early October to late June, occasionally extending into July. It has not disclosed when this term will conclude. Notably, this year sees an unusually high volume of pivotal cases pending, many centering on presidential power and Trump's audacious execution of it.
Significant cases involve Trump's attempts to modify birthright citizenship, dismiss key federal positions, and end protective status for thousands of immigrants. The Supreme Court's conservative majority has generally sided with Trump's emergency policy implementations. However, while some predict success in his efforts to remove federal commission members, other actions remain in question.