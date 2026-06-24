Letsike Calls for United Action on Adolescent Pregnancy

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, has called for a new approach to tackling adolescent pregnancy, describing it as one of South Africa's most pressing development challenges. Speaking at the conclusion of a private sector consultation in Johannesburg, Letsike said the discussions highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between government, businesses, civil society organisations, development partners and young people themselves. She said participants agreed that adolescent pregnancy is a complex issue that cannot be addressed by a single institution or sector. Instead, it requires a shared commitment that places young people at the centre of developing solutions.

According to Letsike, young people should not be viewed only as recipients of programmes and policies but as active partners whose experiences and ideas can help shape more effective interventions.

Focus shifts from consultation to co-creation

Letsike noted that South Africa already has a range of programmes, institutions and community-based initiatives that have shown success in addressing factors linked to adolescent pregnancy. The challenge, she said, is that many of these efforts operate independently rather than working together as part of a coordinated strategy. She stressed the importance of identifying programmes that have demonstrated measurable results and expanding them to reach more communities across the country.

Education emerged as a central theme during the discussions. Evidence presented at the consultation showed that keeping girls in school contributes to lower pregnancy rates while also improving educational achievement, future employment prospects and long-term economic opportunities.

Participants also explored how technology could play a greater role in supporting adolescents by improving access to sexual and reproductive health information and services. Ideas discussed included self-service kiosks and smart vending solutions that can provide information and resources more conveniently.

Broader support needed to improve outcomes for young people

The consultation also examined ways to provide structured opportunities for young people during school holidays through programmes that combine sport, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, mentorship and health promotion activities. Letsike emphasised that families must remain a key part of any intervention. She said homes are often the first places where young people develop values, make important life decisions and build aspirations for their future. She also advocated for a layered approach that connects sexual and reproductive health services with broader support systems. This includes access to career guidance, bursary opportunities, entrepreneurship programmes, psychosocial support and pathways to employment.

Letsike said adolescent pregnancy affects not only individual lives but also the country's economic growth, workforce development and future productivity. For this reason, she said the private sector has an important role to play beyond financial contributions, bringing expertise in innovation, technology, logistics and scaling successful initiatives.

The consultation concluded with commitments to explore sustainable funding models, develop implementation plans and strengthen partnerships with TVET colleges, municipalities and local communities. Letsike said these commitments mark the beginning of a broader social compact aimed at creating better opportunities and outcomes for South Africa's girls. "We will measure success not by the number of projects we own, but by the number of young lives we change," she said.