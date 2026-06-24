NHAI Cracks Down on Illegal Parking Along Highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched an intensified nationwide campaign to remove unauthorized parking and encroachments along National Highway corridors in a bid to improve road safety and ensure uninterrupted traffic movement. The initiative follows directions from the Supreme Court and forms part of NHAI's broader efforts to create safer, more efficient and user-friendly highway infrastructure across the country.

Illegal parking, roadside encroachments and unregulated commercial activities have been identified as major contributors to accidents, traffic congestion and safety risks for motorists. Authorities believe addressing these issues will significantly improve travel conditions for both passenger and freight traffic. As part of the campaign, NHAI has identified 595 critical locations across various states where unauthorized parking has been reported. Detailed location data, including geographical coordinates, has been compiled to support enforcement actions.

Coordination with states to remove encroachments

NHAI is working closely with state governments, district administrations and enforcement agencies to clear illegal parking zones and remove encroachments from National Highway land. The authority is carrying out enforcement measures under the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, which governs the protection and management of highway corridors.

To strengthen coordination at the local level, NHAI is encouraging the establishment of District Highway Safety Task Forces and the appointment of nodal officers who will oversee compliance and facilitate cooperation between different agencies. These mechanisms are expected to improve monitoring, speed up enforcement actions and ensure that safety concerns along highways receive prompt attention.

Officials believe stronger collaboration between national, state and local authorities will play a key role in maintaining safer road environments and preventing recurring violations.

Technology and emergency response systems under review

Alongside enforcement measures, NHAI has instructed its field offices to conduct immediate audits of the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) infrastructure installed across National Highways. The review will ensure that critical safety and monitoring equipment remains fully functional. This includes traffic monitoring cameras, video incident detection systems, variable speed detection systems, variable message signboards and emergency call boxes.

The authority is also prioritising the deployment of ambulances, recovery vehicles and enhanced highway patrol services to improve emergency response times. Integration of ATMS alerts with enforcement agencies is being strengthened to enable quicker responses to incidents and improve monitoring of traffic conditions.

Proactive maintenance of safety infrastructure is another key focus area, helping ensure that systems remain operational and effective in supporting road users. NHAI said the initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to developing safer National Highways while improving enforcement and ensuring seamless movement of people and goods across India's growing road network.