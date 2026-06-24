Family Feud: Love Story Sparks Violent Parental Clash in Indore

A minor girl from Indore, alongside her boyfriend and his mother, was arrested for attacking her father, who opposed their relationship. The incident, involving stabbing, occurred under Khajrana police's jurisdiction. The girl's father is recovering in the hospital as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:12 IST
Family Feud: Love Story Sparks Violent Parental Clash in Indore
Additional DCP Amrendra Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a minor girl, her boyfriend, and his mother have been detained by the police. They stand accused of attacking and stabbing the girl's father, who was opposed to the relationship, according to the authorities.

The scuffle took place on June 22 under Khajrana police station's watch. The victim, identified as Mehrban Singh, reportedly opposed his daughter's association with Shubham, her boyfriend. According to the police, this opposition led to an assault involving Mehrban's daughter, Shubham, and his mother, Kiran, with Shubham allegedly stabbing Mehrban.

Police confirmed that Mehrban, who is hospitalized, has stabilized. Charges under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) have been filed, leading to the arrest of the involved parties. The case remains under investigation as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this familial conflict.

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