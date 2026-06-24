Europe Sizzles as Omega Heatwave Shatters Records

Western Europe Was In The Grip Of A Heatwave On Wednesday That Shattered Records

Western Europe is grappling with a severe heatwave that has broken historical temperature records, causing widespread fatalities and disruption. The phenomenon, driven by an 'Omega block' pattern, has left countries struggling to cope with the consequences, including power outages and public health threats.

In France, Tuesday's temperatures peaked at 44.3°C, causing power cuts in Brittany and leading to the deaths of at least 48 people due to drowning and heat-related incidents. Italy's health ministry issued an urgent heat alert, while the UK's Met Office issued a rare extreme-heat warning. Across Europe, heat-sensitive sectors like agriculture and energy are particularly affected.

The ripple effects of the heat are evident, from fashion shows improvising under sweltering conditions to changes in public transport and work hours. With temperatures predicted to soar further in Italy, especially in central and northern regions, the heatwave's full impact remains to be seen.