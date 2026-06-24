Italy Refutes NATO's Claims on U.S. Military Flights
Italy has denied NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's claim that U.S. aircraft used Italian bases for operations against Iran, stating only technical flights were permitted. This has stirred political debates in Italy, with opposition demanding clarity from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
Italy's government has firmly rebuffed remarks made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, which suggested that hundreds of U.S. military aircraft used Italian bases for operations against Iran. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration maintains that Rome only sanctioned technical and logistical flights.
The comments from Rutte, aired on Fox News, sparked outrage in Italy, prompting calls for clarification from political leaders. Defence Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized that Italy's actions complied with its constitution and international treaties.
This controversy adds to the strained relations between Italy and the U.S., particularly given recent tensions between Meloni and President Donald Trump over Italy's stance on the U.S. military campaign against Iran.