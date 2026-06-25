U.S. Encourages Deeper Ties with Taiwan Amid China's Diplomatic Pressure

In a bid to strengthen U.S.-Taiwan relations, three U.S. government departments have issued joint letters urging states and private firms to expand engagement with Taiwan despite China's pressure. The letters counteract China's efforts to misrepresent U.S. policy and dissuade U.S.-Taiwan interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Has Been Contacting Us States And Private Firms To Discourage Engagement With Taiwan And Mischaracterising Us Policy | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:00 IST
U.S. Encourages Deeper Ties with Taiwan Amid China's Diplomatic Pressure
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Three U.S. government departments have urged states and private firms to deepen their ties with Taiwan, counteracting China's diplomatic efforts to discourage such engagements. Joint letters released by the U.S. Departments of State, Agriculture, and Commerce emphasize the importance of U.S.-Taiwan relations despite Beijing's persistent opposition.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has been actively contacting U.S. governmental offices and private businesses to warn against interactions with Taiwan, often misrepresenting Washington's policies. The U.S., however, maintains its unofficial support for Taiwan, reinforcing its role as a crucial international backer and arms supplier.

The letters underline Taiwan's integral role in the global trade system and encourage U.S. states and businesses to capitalize on opportunities with this democratic ally. Taiwan's government has welcomed this move as a significant gesture of support from the U.S. amidst increasing Chinese suppression.

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