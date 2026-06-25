China Has Been Contacting Us States And Private Firms To Discourage Engagement With Taiwan And Mischaracterising Us Policy

Three U.S. government departments have urged states and private firms to deepen their ties with Taiwan, counteracting China's diplomatic efforts to discourage such engagements. Joint letters released by the U.S. Departments of State, Agriculture, and Commerce emphasize the importance of U.S.-Taiwan relations despite Beijing's persistent opposition.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has been actively contacting U.S. governmental offices and private businesses to warn against interactions with Taiwan, often misrepresenting Washington's policies. The U.S., however, maintains its unofficial support for Taiwan, reinforcing its role as a crucial international backer and arms supplier.

The letters underline Taiwan's integral role in the global trade system and encourage U.S. states and businesses to capitalize on opportunities with this democratic ally. Taiwan's government has welcomed this move as a significant gesture of support from the U.S. amidst increasing Chinese suppression.