Centre Launches Air Suvidha 2.0 Amid Ebola Outbreak Alert

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in partnership with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has launched Air Suvidha 2.0, an upgraded contactless Passenger Health Self-Declaration Portal designed to strengthen health screening and disease surveillance at India's international airports. The enhanced digital platform has been introduced as a precautionary measure following the recent Ebola-related public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The launch comes after the WHO classified the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, 2026, under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005. According to the latest WHO assessment, neighbouring countries, including South Sudan, have also been identified as high-risk areas because of the potential spread of the disease.

Air Suvidha 2.0 has been developed jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The portal enables international passengers arriving in India to submit a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration before completing immigration formalities, reducing physical contact during the arrival process while strengthening public health monitoring.

The digital declaration requires passengers to provide details of their travel history over the previous 21 days, disclose any possible exposure to infected individuals and report symptoms that may be associated with the disease, if any. The information is submitted electronically, eliminating the need for paper forms on arrival and making the screening process quicker and more efficient.

The key feature of the upgraded platform is its ability to share submitted information instantly with multiple government agencies involved in public health and border management. The data is made available in real time to the Airport Health Officer, the Bureau of Immigration, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and State Surveillance Officers. This coordinated system allows authorities to identify travellers who may require additional health assessment and arrange timely medical evaluation or referral wherever necessary.

Officials said the digital platform has been designed to balance stronger disease surveillance with a smooth passenger experience. Travellers who complete the declaration before departure can expect faster processing after landing since the health information is already available to the relevant authorities.

Passengers are allowed to submit the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form (SDF) up to 24 hours before arriving in India. The Ministry has advised international travellers to complete the form before boarding their flight, preferably during web check-in, to avoid delays after arrival. Once the form has been submitted, passengers only need to present the downloaded self-declaration at the International Travel Health Desk or the immigration counter during entry into India.

The government has urged all international travellers to provide complete and accurate information while filling out the declaration form. Officials said timely and truthful reporting is essential for protecting both individual passengers and public health by allowing authorities to respond quickly to any potential health risks.

The launch of Air Suvidha 2.0 reflects India's continued efforts to strengthen disease surveillance at international points of entry while using digital technology to improve passenger convenience. By combining contactless processing with real-time health monitoring, the upgraded platform aims to support faster identification of health risks without disrupting international travel.

The Air Suvidha portal is available online at https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/ for all international passengers travelling to India.