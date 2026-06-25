Taliban's Smartphone Ban: A Digital Clampdown on Afghan Civil Servants

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has banned the use of smartphones by civil servants, raising concerns among rights activists about reduced information access. This move could further hinder administration and restrict communication channels, following previous measures against women's and media rights since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Afghanistans Taliban Government Has Ordered A Nationwide Ban On Civil Servants Smartphone Use | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:43 IST
Taliban's Smartphone Ban: A Digital Clampdown on Afghan Civil Servants

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has issued a nationwide ban on smartphone usage among civil servants, according to a military court order obtained by Reuters. This decision has prompted apprehension from rights activists, who fear it could further restrict information access.

The order stipulates that smartphone use is prohibited for all officials in military and civilian institutions, including judges, as of June 16. Violators face severe penalties, including having their devices destroyed, and legal repercussions. The Taliban administration has not provided a statement regarding this restriction.

Government employees have reported significant interruptions in official tasks, as many administrative processes had relied on mobile technologies. Rights advocates emphasize that smartphones are a crucial tool for Afghans seeking education, documenting abuses, and accessing uncensored information. This move may signify an escalating pattern of control since the Taliban reclaimed power.

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