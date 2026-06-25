France's Navy Intercepts Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker Amid Escalating Sanctions

France's navy seized a tanker linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet,' highlighting increased European efforts to enforce sanctions. Nine shadow fleet tankers have been seized in 2026. The intercepted ship, carrying oil from Russia, was en route to Singapore. Europe continues tightening sanctions despite Moscow's adaptations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frances Navy Seized Another Tanker It Said Was Linked To Russias Shadow Fleet On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:13 IST
France's Navy Intercepts Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker Amid Escalating Sanctions
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In a significant enforcement of European sanctions, France's navy captured a tanker associated with Russia's 'shadow fleet' on Thursday. This operation underlines the intensifying efforts by the continent's forces to cut off a vital source of revenue for Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

So far this year, nine vessels suspected of evading Western sanctions, four of which were detained by French authorities, have been seized across Europe. Britain also intercepted an oil tanker in the English Channel on June 14, as European nations double down on sanction enforcement.

Despite the diplomatic backlash from Russia, with the embassy in France denouncing the move as 'piracy,' France stands firm. French President Emmanuel Macron reinforced Europe's resolve to block the shadow fleet from undermining sanctions and financing Russia's war efforts.

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